Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Women who worked for the RCMP in non-policing roles can now claim up to $222,000 each if they experienced gender or sexual orientation based harassment or discrimination at work, the Federal Court ruled Wednesday.

The settlement, which is the second in recent years, will cover women who worked or volunteered for the RCMP between Sept 6, 1974 and July 5, 2019.

The class-action, which was certified on July 5, means claimants eligible for anywhere from $10,000 to $220,000 for harassment suffered between Sept. 16, 1974 to July 5, 2019.

Higgerty Law, who along with Klein Lawyers LLP represents the plaintiffs, said there are six levels of compensation ranging from $10,000 to $220,000 for a proven claim. The estimated value of the settlement is estimated at $100 million, but will depend on the number of claims. Women can submit their claims from May 10 until Nov. 5.

In a press release, Higgerty Law said the claims process was “trauma-informed,” and will be confidential, with women not required to testify at a public hearing.

Women who make claims at level one and two will be assessed through a paper-based process. Women who make claims between level three and six will also get an interview with an assessor. The Federal Court has named three retired female judges as assessors.

Higgerty Law said the RCMP will issue a “no-retaliation directive,” which means women can make claims without fear of retaliation.

Cheryl Tiller, the representative plaintiff for the case, encouraged women to come forward.

“I came forward because I felt I needed to do this for all women. I would be the one to stand up and say ‘enough’!” Tiller said.

Claimants can find more information at https://rcmpsettlement.ca.

