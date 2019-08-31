Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Surrey on Aug. 30, 2019. (Surrey Board of Trade photo)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh nominated in Burnaby South riding

Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was nominated Friday night as his party’s candidate for the B.C. riding of Burnaby South in the October federal election.

Surrounded by family, supporters and party members Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on.

He said “rich and powerful companies want to make sure that the Conservatives and Liberals continue to work for them, and Canadians pay the price for that.”

Singh’s platform for the October vote — dubbed a New Deal for People — proposes an additional tax on multi-millionaires and the end of tax loopholes for the super-wealthy.

WATCH: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

He says an NDP government would reinvest that money in people and their public services — including a universal pharmacare plan.

Other key elements of Singh’s strategy include building more housing and capping cell phone and internet bills.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Just Posted

Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Road rules for school zones are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A night of Neil Diamond coming to the Trail Legion

Jason Scott will perform “Diamond Forever: a Celebration of Neil Diamond” on Sept. 13

West Kootenay Fishing Report: Fishing hot in August, looking forward to fall

“All in all, its been a great couple months of fishing on all of our waters” - Kerry Reed.

Trail workers play vital role in advancing labour rights

Labour Day 2019 is Monday, Sept. 2

Defence Minister visits Trail Armoury

Honourable Harjit Sajjan made a visit to the city on Wednesday

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

City of Fernie works to satisfy final WorkSafeBC order

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the investigation into the events at Fernie Memorial Arena is ongoing

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

Most Read