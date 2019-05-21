Tourism Minister Melanie Joly. (The Canadian Press)

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly says a new federal tourism strategy can boost international visits to Canada during non-peak seasons by more than a million people.

The strategy includes $58.5 million to help communities create or improve tourism facilities and experiences.

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths and expand tourism beyond major cities in summertime.

Joly says the new tourism measures are tooled to help tourism revenues grow by 25 per cent — to $128 billion —by 2025.

The government also hopes to create 54,000 new jobs directly related to tourism.

Joly says the federal government knows that tourism helps every part of the country, adding it has seen many examples of communities transforming and diversifying their economies by attracting visitors.

READ MORE: Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy
Next story
Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Just Posted

Fruitvale Firefighters’ Society is Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year

The society was formed in 2009 to help support Beaver Valley families in need

Company granted leave to appeal Lemon Creek charges

Executive Flight Centre won a decision in the BC Court of Appeal

Birchbank Invitational Tournament

The annual event marks the start of golf season

Rossland tax break bylaw called unfair, council mulling changes

New businesses competing with existing ones can no longer apply for revitalization tax

Trail house fire under investigation

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue responded early Monday

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Most Read