Festive, affordable gifts And More at East Trail Christmas store

And More Christmas, Crafting and Fabric Store owner Ruth Clark is bringing affordable, festive and environmentally friendly options to the holidays. Photo: Jim Bailey

With rising prices and the increasing cost of living, Trail residents don’t have to look very far to find affordable shopping options over the holiday season.

The And More Christmas, Crafting and Fabric Store is all lit up, merry and bright for the holiday season and welcomes residents to browse its varied, unique and inexpensive offerings.

“Like any business we do have costs we have to meet,” And More owner, Ruth Clark, told the Trail Times. “But we do keep our prices as reasonable as we can, and whether it’s the seasonal things or whether it’s the range of things we have in the main store, from chinaware to baking, cooking pots and tools … people can come and pick things up at an affordable price.”

This will be the last year for the And More Christmas store at its current location at 1438 McQuarrie St. across from Safeway. Owners Clark and Ron Niegum will be consolidating both stores into the original And More Second Hand Store location across the street, and making room for Unique Boutique to move into the more open and expansive space in January, 2023, creating a collection of shops on that East Trail corner that complement one another.

The And More Second Hand Store has been in the McQuarrie Street locale for three years, proudly touting their retail offerings as environmentally friendly. Clark reminds shoppers to consider the impact “new” items made in far off countries have on the environment.

Most new goods, such as toys, electronics, and clothing, are mass produced overseas and packaged in poorly regulated factories. Clark points out that new merchandise is then shipped through a vast supply chain, and those emissions contribute more and more to climate change.

“The environmental aspect of buying quality second hand as opposed to buying modern manufacturing new is a major issue as well,” she continued. “First run stores will always be there, but we need to recognize that second hand is a viable option. There is nothing to be ashamed about buying a good quality Christmas gift, and so what if it’s not coming in the manufacturer’s wrapping … you can give it new life.”

As Christmas nears, Clark is getting word out that the store is holding a moving out sale this week.

So if you are looking for seasonal swag, and items that stand the test of time, are affordable and adorable, the And More Christmas store is fully stocked with festive gifts and decorations, as well as crafting and fabric supplies for local artisans.

“Just to help people out and reduce what we have to carry across the street,” said Clark with a wink and a smile.

“Merry Christmas.”

The East Trail store is open seven days a week until Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m.

Check out their Facebook page for more Christmas ideas.

