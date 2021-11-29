Festive events and food drive rekindle spirit of Christmas

Rekindle event, Winter Market and Rotary Food Drive all set to go this weekend

Rossland is hosting a weekend of festive fundraisers and holiday events to rekindle the spirit of Christmas.

Rossland Rotary Club invites residents to take an active role in its holiday Food Drive on National Food Bank Day on Saturday, Dec. 4.

“We are going to be at Ferraro Foods in Rossland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Rotary president Fiona Martin. “We will have teams of people informing residents as they go into the store, with a list of possible items to donate, and then we will collect food on their way out.”

People can also drop off non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and other household goods or make donations at the Rotary collection site.

The Rotary will then drop off the items and monetary donations, which are also accepted, to the Rossland Food Bank.

Rekindle Christmas is also returning to downtown Rossland Saturday.

The City of Rossland and Rossland Tourism event is back promoting its local businesses, and encouraging everyone to shop local, eat local, and support local efforts.

“We will have socially distanced Santa photos available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Rossland events planner, Danielle Peet. “Olea Floral has generously donated her space for this aspect of the day and Fowler Photography will be on site taking professional photos.”

Local businesses have donated items to gift baskets which will be included in a raffle. Customers can enter their name into a draw for those at participating retail locations in the downtown core.

“We also have some retailers offering special hours or discounts during the day for example Madhu Collective and Sarah Elizabeth Fibre Works. Revolution Cycle will be giving fat bike demos at the store from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

The Rossland Library will be giving away free, wrapped books, buttons and bookmarks at their location.

In addition, local artisans will be selling their wares at the Rossland Winter Artisan Market at Miner’s Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5.

A Rossland Arts Centre fundraiser, more than 29 vendors will be on site for two days offering a variety of potential personal gifts for Christmas.

The Market is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.