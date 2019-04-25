Finishing touches coming to Trail Sk8Park

Council awarded the landscaping contract to a company well known to the city

Over the next few months visitors to the popular Trail Sk8Park are going to see some big changes rolling in.

Trail council awarded a $227,000 contract to Sierra Landscaping this week, for finishing touches on land surrounding the concrete bowls located on the edge of Gyro Park.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says the job is expected to start within the next few weeks and wind up by mid-June.

Sierra Landscaping, an Okanagan-based business was the sole bidder for the work, though the company is well known to the municipality.

“This contractor completed the landscaping work at the airport as well as the Columbia River Skywalk bridge approaches,” Pasin said. “Thus the city is familiar with and satisfied with the calibre of work completed by Sierra Landscaping Ltd.”

Council initially set aside $175,000 for the project, but amended that figure to $273,000 during the Monday governance meeting. To fund the new budget, council deleted a $75,000 capital project that was in the books for the Gyro Park boat launch wharf this year. The remaining balance will be covered by transferring $23,000 to capital revenue from prior years surplus.

In addition to the contract work, council also approved a change to the Animal Control Bylaw to allow new permissions for dogs in Gyro Park now that the Trail Sk8Park is in-use.

Previously, the Sk8Park area was designated as off-leash, the mayor explained.

“The on-leash area is extended to encompass the Sk8Park area,” Pasin said. “The change of bylaw is to improve the safety of the area for both the Sk8Park users and pets. By altering the usage zone, it is the hope that dogs will not enter the Sk8Park area and thus interfacing between dogs and humans will be minimized.”



