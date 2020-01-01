Kelsey and Brian McCune became the parents of the interior’s first baby of 2020 at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

First 2020 baby for interior health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby in the interior to be born in 2020 has arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is five pounds three ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

Brian Mack is a household name in the Kelowna area and if it doesn’t ring a bell, you’ve probably heard him on the radio once or twice.

Brian McCune known as Brian Mack is the morning show personality for 99.9 Sun FM. He said he couldn’t be more relieved to welcome his healthy baby girl into the world.

“We weren’t sure if we were even going to have kids because we tried for like four years, so this is really cool,” McCune said.

He said he felt many mixed emotions, but couldn’t be more pleased with the whole process.

“It was hard for me to keep it together because you have to be calm and cool as you can for your wife as she’s doing the hard work. You kind of feel a bit useless but the nurses are incredible. They’re just so professional. At (Kelowna General Hospital) we are so lucky to have such an amazing institution with great people that work behind it.”

While it seems as though gender reveal parties are becoming the norm, the McCunes decided to learn of their baby’s gender the old fashion way.

“We didn’t know if it would be a boy or a girl until that moment she came out and thankfully, I don’t have to say ‘it’ anymore, I can say ‘she,’” chuckled McCune.

McCune said Kelsey is doing well and may be out sooner than expected due to the lightness of their baby girl. Brian also said Sun FM listeners can expect a special announcement next time he’s on the air.

The name of the baby has not been provided.

