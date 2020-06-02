A view of the Kokanee Creek gold property site, due for exploration this year. Photo courtesy of First Energy Metals

First Energy Metals set to start gold exploration work in the West Kootenay

The work will be conducted at two of its sites near Nakusp and Nelson

Vancouver-based First Energy Metals is set to begin gold exploration on two of its properties in the West Kootenay.

The properties include its Kokanee Creek gold property 18 kilometres east of Nelson and its Independence gold property 20 to 30 kilometres southeast of Nakusp.

The company said the first phase of the project will include exploration work like ground prospecting, geological mapping and sampling of minerals around the sites.

A final second phase of the project will include diamond core drilling at the Kokanee Creek gold property, which the company said also holds promising silver, lead or zinc prospects.

The company said the timeline of the drilling will depend on how quickly it can get a drill permit application approved by the B.C. government.

The company said the purpose of the work is to confirm historical mineral results and to find new areas on the sites for further mineral exploration.

READ MORE: B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Rossland opens playground structures to public
Next story
Restorative totem project underway in Edgewood

Just Posted

Montrose stabbing victim released from hospital

Trail RCMP sergeant says the crime was isolated, not racially motivated

What you see …

The Trail Times encourages readers to submit their photos for this feature

First Energy Metals set to start gold exploration work in the West Kootenay

The work will be conducted at two of its sites near Nakusp and Nelson

Nelson skateboarders charged with assaulting Trail police officer

Incident happened at the skate park in Trail

Warfield pool a no go this summer

Pool operations not feasible this summer because of coronavirus

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

Central bank now expects GDP to decline between 10 and 20 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2019

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment in schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Most Read