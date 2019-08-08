The fishery at Witset. Facebook photo

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

A fisherman who was caught on video clubbing salmon and kicking them back into a northern B.C. river has been suspended by the local First Nation.

A video of the incident surfaces on social media Monday evening, creating outrage over disrespect for wildlife.

The unidentified man can be seen catching a number of fish with a net along the Bulkley River in Witset (formerly Moricetown) before bringing them higher up shore and clubbing them with some kind of mallet.

But instead of picking them up, he can be seen kicking them back into the water.

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en said the man has been spoken to.

“Our leaders were alerted this morning of this incident and Office of the Wet’suwet’en staff along with a Hereditary Chief, spoke with the individual and have dealt with the matter in our traditional way, and we do not expect this matter to arise again,” said the statement released by Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) yesterday.

Na’Moks told the Interior News the process involved a meeting between himself, the individual, his chief and Wet’suwet’en Fisheries staff in which an explanation was demanded.

He said the panel found the explanation given, that the fisherman was in a hurry, was “not sound” and the man has been given instruction on respect for wildlife.

The fishery is currently focused on coho and chinook, Na’Moks explained and the man may have misidentified pinks only to realize it after the fact.

“I hope you understand that this is a very rare occurrence,” Na’Moks said. “We are taught to respect all animals. We need everyone to be accountable.”

As a further consequence, the individual in question will not be allowed to dish for the remainder of the year.

“The fisherman and his chief are deeply sorry, and hope this matter can be laid to rest,” Na’Moks said.

It may not be over, however. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service in Smithers said they received reports of the incident and an investigation has been opened.

The conservation service would not give any details on the specific case.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence
Next story
Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

Just Posted

Music and night market, Thursday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Alcohol-related offences rise with Trail temperatures

120 calls into the Trail and Greater District RCMP the past two weekends

UPDATED: Kootenay Lake’s MV Balfour still not running

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

It’s been hot, hot, hot in the Home of Champions

Trail was the hot spot in B.C. on Tuesday, broke 74-year old record

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Most Read