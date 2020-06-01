Flood warning issued for Boundary as Kettle River expected to rise to 20-year return level

RDKB: This amounts to a high flood risk for low-lying properties in the region

After weekend rain and snowmelt, the BC River Forecast Centre has issued a formal flood warning for the Boundary region of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

“Residents are warned that the river levels have exceeded bank-full or will exceed bank-full imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result,” a June 1 RDKB release reads. According to the release, water returns in the Kettle River could reach twenty-year return level by the afternoon of June 1, amounting to a high flood risk for low-lying properties in the region.

“We ask that residents stay current on all information being released on our website and register for our Evacuation Alerting system., All evacuation alerts will remain in place.” said Mark Stephens, director of the Emergency Operations Centre.

A total of 18 properties are now on evacuation order affecting about 40 residents in the Grand Forks area and 1,137 properties remain on evacuation alert affecting a further 2,275 people across the Boundary.

Environment Canada forecasts daytime temperatures to remain in the low twenties the week of June 1 with little precipitation for the coming days.

Sandbags and sand are currently available for residents in the following locations:

• Midway Public works yard and in between the Midway Arena and Curling Rink

• Christina Lake Fire Hall

• Beaverdell behind the Fire Hall

• Westbridge Hall

• Riverside Centre in Rock Creek

• Grand Forks Arena

• Grand Forks Credit Union

For more information on emergency response and freshet updates, visit emergency.rdkb.com

flood watch

