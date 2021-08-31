The Forest Practices Board will be looking at Kalesnikoff Lumber’s practices near Castlegar. File photo

Forest Practice Board to audit Kalesnikoff forest license near Castlegar

The Forest Practices Board (FPB) will be conducting an audit of Kalesnikoff Lumber next week.

The organization will be looking at forest planning and the practices of Kalesnikoff related to forest licence A20194 near Castlegar.

FPB auditors will examine whether harvesting, roads, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out between Sept. 1, 2019, and Sept. 9, 2021, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

The audit area is located in the Arrow Timber Supply Area (TSA) portion of the Selkirk Natural Resource District. The district is bounded by the Canada-U.S. border, the Monashee Mountains to the west and the Selkirk Mountains to the east.

The forests in the TSA are among the most productive and diverse in the interior of the province, according to the FPB.

Also within the TSA, the diverse ecology, mountainous terrain and lakes provide a wide range of natural-resource values that include timber, fish, wildlife habitat, water, recreation and tourism.

Once the audit work is complete, FPB will prepare a report.

If Kalesnikoff may be adversely affected by the audit findings, the FPB says the company will have a chance to respond.

The board’s final report and recommendations will then be released to the public and government.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as appropriateness of government enforcement.

