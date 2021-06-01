Protesters marched around downtown Castlegar. Photo: Peter Jonker

Protesters marched around downtown Castlegar. Photo: Peter Jonker

VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Four protesters were arrested Monday evening after occupying part of Castlegar’s main thoroughfare for hours as part of a rally organized by West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion.

The event began at noon at MLA and Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy’s office with about 150 people holding signs and organizing a march around downtown Castlegar. The primary goals of the event were to gain Conroy’s attention, show solidarity with the Fairy Creek blockade protesters and call for the end of logging in old growth forests.

After the march, a lot of the crowd dispersed, but about 40 people remained on Columbia Avenue near City Hall hindering traffic for about five hours.

Cameron Topp, a spokesperson at the action declared, “We will sit down on the road until Minister Conroy declares an end to old growth logging or we are removed by force by the police.”

According to organizers, police arrived around 5 p.m. and four people, including a 14-year-old high school student from Nelson, were arrested.

Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor confirmed four people were arrested after refusing to relocate to another suitable and safe location. Charges of intimidation are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service for three adults.

“The primary concern of police was of course public safety, police officer safety and the preservation of the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest,” said Taylor.

“Front line officers and city officials worked quickly to re-direct traffic safely around demonstrators and properly notify all other emergency services personnel. While RCMP established and participated in ongoing discussions with a group-appointed police liaison.”

The youth, who was not handcuffed, was released a short time later into the custody and care of a guardian. The adults have also been released from custody.

The group ranged in age from babies to seniors and came from all over the Kootenays and from as far away as Vancouver Island. A group of Nelson students were also a part of the event.

Minister Conroy was unavailable to provide a response before our press deadline.

READ MORE: Sullivan Creek fire between Castlegar and Trail classified as ‘out of control’


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarforestrysoftwood lumber

 

Protesters in front of Forest Minister Katrine Conroy’s office. Photo: Peter Jonker

Protesters in front of Forest Minister Katrine Conroy’s office. Photo: Peter Jonker

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about five hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion

Previous story
Students lift the spirits of Beaver Valley seniors one word, kind act, at a time
Next story
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk

Just Posted

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Area A Director Ali Grieve and Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette present Crowe students Marci Brooks and Tyler Dalton with a token of their appreciation for volunteering their time to help Beaver Valley seniors in the Pay It Forward program. Photos: Jim Bailey
Students lift the spirits of Beaver Valley seniors one word, kind act, at a time

Grade 6 and 7 Fruitvale students set up a pen-pal program with Beaver Valley seniors

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

Dave MacLeod
A ‘Conversation’ with Dave MacLeod

Rossland native and CEO of ThoughtExchange, Dave MacLeod releases book ‘Scaling Conversations’

The remains of Darwin Greyeyes, who disappeared in 2017, were discovered northeast of Nelson. Photo courtesy Selkirk College
Body of missing Nelson artist Darwin Greyeyes found

Greyeyes had disappeared in June 2017

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Most Read