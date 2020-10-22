Fraudsters target Amazon consumers

Better Business Bureau teams up with Amazon to prevent con-artists from targeting online shoppers

Amazon is warning customers about fraudsters. Photo: Hello Im Nik on Unsplash

Buyer Beware!

Amazon is warning its customers that fraudsters are exploiting the success of the popular online store.

The COVID-19 pandemic has more people than ever ordering from Amazon, and scammers have been finding ways to cash in on the trend, with recent cons like the Amazon brushing scam.

How the Scam Works:

Con artists are posing as Amazon employees and are calling consumers claiming to need information about their account.

The messages reported to BBB Scam Tracker range from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card, a lost or damaged package, a declined credit card or even an unfulfilled order for an iPhone 10.

The scam tricks the person into releasing their personal information such credit card numbers and login details for their Amazon account. In other cases, the scammers request remote access to the consumer’s computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

BBB teamed up with Amazon to share the following tips to consumers:

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls. There are instances where some departments at Amazon will call customers. If you are not sure that the caller is really from Amazon, hang up.

Remember that Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you are not expecting.

Amazon will never ask you for remote access to your device. If a purchase or claim of a purchase sounds strange or unfamiliar, check your account in a separate web browser or contact Amazon’s customer service to verify.

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for your personal information.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act without thinking by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it!

Beware of unusual payment methods. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website. Requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card and cryptocurrency are almost always a sign of fraud.

Report it to Amazon. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted.

If you are the victim of a scam, report your experience to BBB Scam Tracker.

