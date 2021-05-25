Free after school program reopens in downtown Trail

Sanctuary welcomes children ages eight to 12 for free after school/summer care

Sanctuary Pre-teen Center in downtown Trail is in full swing after a year of shutdown due to the pandemic.

There are new faces at the helm now, including Cassie Dunn as administrator and Sydney Everitt in food services.

Linda Benedict is Sanctuary’s new manager, responsible for day-to-day operations. She comes to the free after-school program with an ECE (Early Childhood Educator) certificate and extensive experience in daycare operation.

Families interested in registering their child/children are encouraged to visit the Sanctuary website at sanctuarytrail.org to fill out a form.

Or, parents/guardians can stop by the Bay Avenue locale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up an application.

Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre welcomes children between the ages of eight and 12 years to join in fun activities such as; educational science experiments, creative skills like sewing and crocheting, learning basic math through baking, beginners wood working, and much more.

Hours of operation are weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., including Pro-D days.

Once registered, parents can book their child/children for dates and times of attendance by accessing Sanctuary’s website.

Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre is operated under the Generation to Generation Society.

The centre is a non-profit free after-school program that has been in operation for well over 22 years, providing a safe and nurturing place for children in the immediate community.

Staff strive to make Sanctuary a wholesome and safe environment in a non-judgmental community.

Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre reopened at the end of April. Photo: Sanctuary Facebook page

Sydney Everitt is the centre’s new food service worker. Photo: Sanctuary Facebook page