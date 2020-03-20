Free tax clinics cancelled in Greater Trail

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program that assists limited income clients from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley, is suspending service until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Canada Revenue Agency is extending deadlines for tax filing due to COVID-19, volunteers say they sincerely hope to have the free service for low-income earners resume at a later date.

“The Canada Revenue Agency is committed to meeting the needs of Canadians during this crisis,” the service states. “We are unsure what this means, but it could include an extension of the filing deadline and a continuation of benefits consistent with a change in filing deadline.”

Anyone with a tax question or concern is encouraged to contact the agency directly.

The government announced Wednesday that it is moving the deadline for filing taxes to June 1, but is encouraging those who receive benefits from the GST credit or the child benefit to file as soon as possible to get access the additional funds available under those programs.

As of Thursday morning, there were 611 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.



