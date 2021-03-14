Village of Fruitvale council voted unanimously on the 100 per cent renewable energy plan by 2050. The pre-pandemic photo includes from left: Counc. Bill Wenman, Counc. Vickie Fitzpatrick, Mayor Steve Morissette, Counc. Lindsay Kenny, and Counc. Bert Kniss.

Fruitvale commits to 100 per cent renewable energy plan

Fruitvale joins Rossland, Warfield, Kaslo, Castlegar, New Denver, Silverton, Slocan, Nelson

After asking all the important questions, digging deeper into the opportunities, and seeing their residents show their support, the Village of Fruitvale became the 10th West Kootenay local government to make the commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

“I am really excited and proud that our Fruitvale team voted unanimously to be a part of this positive movement to help address climate change,” said Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette. “Fruitvale is a very tiny place in the world, but I know if each of us do all we can in our area of influence, we will make a huge difference to the health of our ecosystems and people worldwide.”

The Village Council’s vote to support the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy included direction for the community’s next steps: to collaborate with experts and residents to develop a plan by June 2022 for the village’s transition.

Lynette Harper is a Fruitvale resident who wrote letters to her village council encouraging them to make the commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy and a safer, healthier community.

“It’s so exciting to add this to the great list of initiatives that Fruitvale has already begun,” she says. “I am so inspired by Fruitvale’s leadership and perseverance.”

Fruitvale joins the nine West Kootenay governments that have already made the commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy and recently developed the West Kootenay 100 per cent Renewable Energy Plan

These include Rossland, Warfield, Kaslo, Castlegar, New Denver, Silverton, Slocan, Nelson, and the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

“In only a few months, the council and community of Fruitvale came together and supported each other in reaching this goal. Fruitvale is setting the path forward for other small and rural communities like theirs to live healthier, safer and cleaner lives,” said Natasha Edmunds, organizing director at West Kootenay EcoSociety.

West Kootenay EcoSociety is a non-profit community-driven organization that brings together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities in the West Kootenay region.

Alternative energy

