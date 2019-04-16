A photo posted to Flight of the Gibbon Twitter account on March 6, 2019. (TreeTopAsia/Twitter)

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

The B.C. man who died in Thailand following a ziplining accident has been identified as a 25-year-old from Fruitvale, B.C.

Spencer Donaldson who lived in the West Kootenay region, died while vacationing overseas after the cable on the zipline disconnected soon after he left the platform, according to local media reports.

The Bangkok Post has reported that the 25-year-old fell from the Flight of the Gibbon zipline falling 100 metres to a creek below.

READ MORE: B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Fruitvale’s mayor Steve Morissette said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken with Donaldson’s parents, but he believes they are on their way to Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada says consular services are being provided to Donaldson’s family and friends, and officials in Thailand are in contact with local authorities as they investigate the incident.

The Post also said that Donaldson was travelling with his girlfriend and a group of friends.


