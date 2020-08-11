Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette is recommending the village start looking at a water usage strategy. (Village photo)

Fruitvale tightens water restrictions

Fruivale mayor asks residents to conserve water

The Village of Fruitvale and Area A of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are asking its residents to cut back on water use.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, Level 2 water restrictions are in place for users of the Beaver Valley Water Service.

With Level 2 water restrictions, watering lawns with above ground sprinklers can only be done between the hours of 8-9 a.m. and 8-9 p.m. every second day, with odd numbered houses on odd numbered days, and even houses on even days.

According to the Beaver Valley water use report, Fruitvale residents’ water consumption is on the high end of the spectrum.

The Canadian average is 609 litres per day per user, while BC households use 649 litres per day per user. Fruitvale, meanwhile, tops out at 699 litres per day per user.

In a June 8 report to council, Mayor Steve Morissette expressed concern for water use in the Village of Fruitvale.

“In 2009, we (the Village) went through a CBT funded WaterSmart program and set a target of reducing by 20 per cent by 2015.

“We didn’t meet the goal until 2019 because of the wet summer and our use went down by 18 per cent from 2009.

“I think it may be time to look into getting control of our water usage, it’s very costly to treat initially and secondly at the Wastewater Plant.”

Hosing of sidewalks or driveways is forbidden, as is use of sprinklers when it is raining. Watering with ground irrigation systems is allowed only between 2 and 4 a.m. at a maximum of 20-minutes per zone.

“The less water we have to process, the better,” reported Morissette. “I think we need a strategy to reduce the use, maybe some further education of users, maybe some voluntary water meters in representative businesses and homes to gather some further data, or maybe a bylaw requiring them in new builds.”


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world
Next story
5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

Just Posted

World O’ Words: A little knowledge is a dangerous thing

Ultracrepidarianism: On offering one’s opinion ‘beyond the sole’

Fruitvale tightens water restrictions

Fruivale mayor asks residents to conserve water

Concerned citizens meet with Trail RCMP over criminal activity

Concerned Trail Citizens group alarmed at excessive and violent crime in Silver City

A Kootenay moment in time …

The Needles ferry celebrates 30 years of service this summer

Trail donates pandemic parking proceeds to food banks

For two months, city stopped charging for downtown Trail parking

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Most Read