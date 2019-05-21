(Submitted image)

Fruitvale tree planting honours Local Government Week

The event will run from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21

In recognition of “Local Government Awareness Week,” community members throughout the region are invited to a commemorative tree planting at Railway Park in Fruitvale on Tuesday.

“Our local government staff do so much great work behind the scenes,”said Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette. “And we are happy to have the opportunity to recognize their contributions to our community.”

The Local Government Management Association of BC (LGMA) has been around for 100 years, so to mark one century of service to municipalities and regional areas across the province, planting a tree was chosen as a fitting observation.

The LGMA is working in partnership with BC Hydro’s Community Regreening Program to provide all local governments in B.C. with a tree they can plant to recognize the dedication by local government professionals.

The hour-long event will begin at 2 p.m.

The LGMA is a not-for-profit organization that supports the professional development of local government professionals across BC. Every year the LGMA trains upwards of 1,500 local government professionals and has a membership of nearly 900 members.

At the 1919 Union of BC Municipalities Conference, a resolution was adopted establishing the Local Government Management Association of BC, then called the Municipal Officers Association of BC.

For the past 100 years, the LGMA has worked to support the learning, leadership, and growth of local government professionals across the province.

BC Hydro and Tree Canada work regularly with tree planting partners across British Columbia to help with the regreening efforts of municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations communities.

Regreening grants are designed to assist in planting appropriate trees with an awareness and sensitivity to the proximity of power lines.


