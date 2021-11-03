BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay. (Black Press file)

Fuel rebates to be discontinued by BC Ferries in December

Discontinuation applies to Metro Vancouver-Island routes

With the high cost of fuel, BC Ferries has announced it will discontinue a rebate for passengers.

According to a press release, market conditions and the aforementioned rising price of fuel will result in a 0.5 per cent fuel rebate, for fares, being discontinued Dec. 1. That means customers will no longer see a 10-cent rebate for adults and 30-cent rebate for vehicles on all Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island ferries. Rebates of five cents per adult and 10 cents per vehicle for inter-Island sailings will also be affected.

“Over the past 17 years, BC Ferries has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel,” stated the press release. “When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries passes lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate. When fuel prices are higher, [it] charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel only. There have also been periods with neither.”

Routes servicing Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy-Central Coast will not be affected, said BC Ferries. Those routes have a different mechanism relating to fuel pricing and a rebate of 1.5 per cent will remain in place until further notice, it said.

BC Ferries also said it has taken measures to reduce fuel consumption, including investments in liquefied natural gas. Battery-equipped vessels, which can be upgraded for full-electric operation, have also been introduced, it said.

For more information, go to www.bc.ferries.com.

