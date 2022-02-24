Fundraisers to support Trail shelter go Saturday

Film admission by donation followed by Coldest Night of the Year walk

The national Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser goes Feb. 26. The Respect and Connect team invites locals to take in a film screening of The Public on Saturday, tickets by donation, followed by a walk at 5 p.m. Photo: Trail Times

The community is invited to take part in two fundraising events on Saturday in support of the frontline agency that operates La Nina Shelter in downtown Trail.

The first offering is a movie screening of a 2018 American drama, called The Public, at The Bailey Theatre.

Admission for the 3 p.m. showing is by donation. All proceeds will support La Nina Shelter, which is run and managed by Career Development Services.

Tickets by donation are available online at thebailey.ca and/or can picked up in advance at The Bailey box office weekdays from noon until 4 p.m.

If the show is not sold out, tickets will be available by donation at the door.

Click here for tickets: The Bailey Theatre

All attendees 12 years of age or older must present their government issued card showing full COVID-19 vaccination along with a piece of government photo identification. Masks may be removed in the theatre when seated and when actively eating or drinking. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for sale.

After the two-hour film, attendees are invited to join the Respect and Connect team in the Coldest Night of the Year walk starting at 5 p.m.

“Together with thousands of Canadians across the country, we’re walking and fundraising to support and serve people and families experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in our community,” the team says.

Respect and Connect: A Better Community for Us All is an educational initiative that addresses issues such as homelessness, mental illness and substance use, aiming to provide insight and tools to foster better interactions with everyone. The series includes training opportunities, a social media campaign, speaker sessions and more.

Partners include Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, Selkirk College, Trail Community Action Team, Trail and District Arts Council, and the Trail and District Public Library.

Read more: Trail fundraiser needs your help

Read more: Live in the West Kootenay? Consider joining virtual series addressing local homelessness issues



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

addictionsHomelessnessmental health