Dr. John Madden and Yuta Dobashi with one of the hydrogel sensors. (Kai Jacobson/UBC Faculty of Applied Science)

Dr. John Madden and Yuta Dobashi with one of the hydrogel sensors. (Kai Jacobson/UBC Faculty of Applied Science)

Gelatin could hold the key to developing electronic ‘smart skins’: UBC study

UBC researchers found that the movement of ions through hydrogels produces electric currents

Skin and gelatin have a lot more in common than you might think.

Researchers from UBC have found that gelatin — and other hydrogels — use ions to carry an electrical charge that generates a voltage when touched. In a new paper published in the journal Science, the researchers explain the science behind the phenomenon and its potential uses.

The work was started by Yuta Dobashi, a master’s student in biomedical engineering at UBC and the lead author of the study. Dobashi found a way to develop an “ionic skin” that can conduct electrical currents and stimulate nerve responses similar to human skin.

John Madden, an electrical and computer engineering professor in UBC’s faculty of applied science, explained that electric currents are generated by the movement of ions within the gels. The hydrogels contained salts, as well as larger negative ions and smaller positive ions. As the ions move in and out of the material, they expand and contract — the uneven distribution of the ions creates an electrical field which makes hydrogel sensors work.

The process is similar to how human skin detects touch sensations and the voltage is at a similar level to that of the human nervous system.

“We’re used to dealing with much higher voltages,” Madden said. “The problem is when we try to integrate those voltages, plus hard materials with our soft nervous tissue, it’s really hard to get the two to interface well. The beauty of these gels is they’re the same mechanical properties and they generate currents that are in the right range.”

Madden explained that ionic skins can be fitted over prosthetic limbs that will be able to sense objects through touch or pressure and relay that information to the nervous system allowing the brain to activate the motors required to lift or hold the object.

Another potential use for the gels is as implants. Ionic gels can be used as part of artificial knee cartilage or other parts of the body to stimulate nerve responses.

The market for smart skin technologies was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in 2019 and it continues to grow.

If you want to see the science in action at home, take a bowl of gelatin and place an electrical tester in the bowl. Then simply press down on the gelatin to generate a charge.

READ MORE: Jumbo flying squid landing on menus as climate shifts seafood supply: UBC study

READ MORE: UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBC

Previous story
‘I didn’t know better’: Calgary man admits to terrorism activity with Islamic State
Next story
Venus Jupiter conjunction this weekend kicks off a 5-day show in the skies

Just Posted

After meeting with Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin and council in August 2020, the RCMP stepped up foot patrols in downtown Trail. “The city takes our citizens’ concerns and safety very seriously,” Pasin said. “These are very challenging times and we are very aware of the unwanted activity in our city. Although increased foot patrols won’t solve all the issues we are currently facing, it is a proactive step in the right direction.” Photo: RCMP
Trail RCMP report Q1 crime numbers

RCMP logo. Image: The Canadian PTess/Darryl Dyck
Trail RCMP release plan for the next 12 months

Looking for a fun night out? The community is invited to join local author Rosa Jordan for a reading of her latest novel, In Search of a Happy Ending, Tuesday night in the Rossland library. Valemount author Maureen Brownlee will read from her new novel, Cambium Blue that night as well. A chat about writing, small towns, and the people who inspired them will follow.
Authors unite for a literary evening in Rossland library

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Public info session being held to update Columbia River Treaty talks