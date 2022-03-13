Golden guests drop by the Greater Trail police station

3 puppies were on their way to new homes when they stopped by the Trail RCMP

Every now and then it’s good for the soul to forget the cold of winter and take a dog day afternoon.

Especially when the dog day involves three cuddly fair-furred floofs.

“On Thursday, three Golden Retriever puppies who were on their way to their new homes visited the Trail and Greater District RCMP for a short while,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says. “Thank you to Const. Turko for stopping in with some potential new recruits!”

The puppies serve a reminder that the deadline of Thursday, March 17, is nearing for the RCMP’s “Name the Puppy” contest. Young Canadians are annually asked to suggest names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born at the national police dog training centre in the given year. Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve the puppies well in their careers with Canada’s national police force.

Contest rules are simple: participants can suggest only one name (one entry per person); the name may be for a male or female pup; the name must start with the letter “R”; the name must have no more than nine letters; the name must be one or two syllables; contestants must be aged four to 14 years old and live in Canada.

