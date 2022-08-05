Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government bans import of handguns

Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Breaking News

Previous story
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

Just Posted

Leeza Zurwick at her new brewery in Castlegar. Photo: Submitted
Not your typical brewery: Castlegar facility producing probiotic beverages

Environment minister George Heyman (third from right) is seen here with Nelson Mayor John Dooley, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson and city councillors and staff outside the Civic Centre on Thursday. The building will receive an expansive energy retrofit beginning in 2023. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson Civic Centre to receive $5 million in energy upgrades, renovations

Pride Gym’s Tyler Harry (left) and Keanan Patershuk claimed the Fly Weight and Light Heavyweight titles at the Proving Ground Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty Lake, Wa. on July 29.
Pride Gym takes two more titles at Proving Ground

Kootenay West members of Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health present the Code Red document to Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. (Contributed)
West Kootenay doctors, nurses declare Code Red on climate change