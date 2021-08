If you have a photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson spotted this Great Blue Heron dipping its feet into the river near the Sunningdale “Y” last week. Photo: Ron Wilson

Largest of the North American herons with long legs, a sinuous neck, and thick, dagger-like bill, the bird’s head, chest, and wing plumes give it a shaggy appearance.

In flight, the Great Blue Heron curls its neck into a tight “S” shape; its wings are broad and rounded and its legs trail well beyond the tail.

City of TrailEnvironmentWildlife