Greater Trail firefighters put out Montrose fire

A fire broke out in a garage of a Christie Rd. residence in Montrose on Wednesday

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Christie Road in Montrose on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

In all, 11 firefighters from Station 374 in Trail, four from Station 375 in Montrose, and seven from Warfield’s Station 376 responded to a call around 5 p.m. and were on scene by 5:09.

According to KBRFR captain Grant Tyson, the fire started in the garage and was contained to that structure, however, the house did receive some smoke damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

