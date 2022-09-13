Greater Trail hospice needs a hand this fall

Submitted by Greater Trail Hospice Society

If you’re caring and community minded, and would like to make a difference supporting others, the Greater Trail Hospice Society is looking to connect with you during its volunteering month of September.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who could volunteer a bit of their time during the year to help us deliver our free programs. You could support local people who have a life-limiting illness, provide respite for caregivers or be a compassionate presence at the bedside of someone who is dying. We have so many kinds of opportunities available, and we’ll provide comprehensive training to anyone who is interested in getting involved. Being part of our close-knit team and providing support to our local community is a very rewarding experience,” says Board Chair Brenda Hooper.

The aim of hospice work, to help people live as independently as possible with the best quality of life, relies on the strength of its volunteering core.

Volunteers listen, encourage, help people navigate changes, and provide a compassionate presence in homes, residential settings and at the bedside for those who need comfort and support.

A caring and kind nature, as well as a genuine interest in people, is the backbone of every role within the hospice but the reasons for getting involved with the not-for-profit are diverse among its base of volunteers:

“I volunteer because I want to hear and share life experiences,” says local hospice volunteer Doug.

“I volunteer for hospice because I know pain. I remember how helpless and lost I have felt and how much I needed someone that truly cared,” says local volunteer Jim.

“I’m a hospice volunteer because the experience of joy and giving unconditionally is both a gift to yourself and others,” adds local volunteer Heather.

“I volunteer for hospice because everyone deserves compassion, even when life is limited by age or illness,” explains local volunteer Jill.

Not all volunteering roles require training.

Opportunities range from providing fundraising support, to community education, becoming a board member to direct the future of local hospice care, or helping with event organization.

You could become a companion, friendly visitor or join the navigator program and help those with chronic life-limiting illnesses.

The Greater Trail Hospice Society offers free basic training workshops over two weekends this fall for volunteers, Sept. 30/Oct. 1 plus Oct. 15 and 16.

Get in touch by calling 250.364.6204 or visit the website to find out more: https://www.trailhospice.org.

