Greater Trail MS Walk raises $18,500

On Sunday May 26, communities across British Columbia participated in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In Greater Trail, dozens of supporters came together at Gyro Park to successfully raise more than $18,500.

Those funds will be used to accelerate the pace of MS research breakthroughs and provide programs and services to enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS.

“We were thrilled once again with the support we received at all of the Walks around the province including the one in Greater Trail,” said Tania Vrionis, President, MS Society of Canada, Alberta & NWT and BC & Yukon Divisions.

“This annual event is so critically important. It is not only a source of funding for accelerating research but also a time where those living with MS can see they have a community of support around them.”

~ About MS Society of Canada ~

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with 11 Canadians diagnosed with MS every day.

MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease last for the rest of their lives.

The MS Society provides programs and services for people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. To make a donation or for more information visit mssociety.ca or call 1.800.268.7582.

To join the conversation and connect with the MS community online, find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like their Facebook page.