Greater Trail RCMP urge locals to stay off the roads

By noon there were four commercial tractor trailers stuck on hills in the Trail area

The Trail and Greater District RCMP are urging everyone to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary.

By noon on Monday, Nov. 30, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advised media that four commercial tractor trailer units were stuck in the local area – three on the Warfield hill and one on the Montrose hill.

“We are advising that all commercial trucks chain up before attempting any hills in the area,” he stated. “We also recommend not travelling if it is not necessary until road conditions improve,” he added.

“We have had one rear-ended vehicle accident today already.”



