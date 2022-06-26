Have your say on walking and cycling paths in Trail

The survey is available until July 8 on the city’s website: trail.ca/ATP.

In this second survey, which closes July 8, the city is asking for opinions on the prioritization of proposed walking and cycling projects. Photo: Unsplash

The City of Trail is asking residents to take a few minutes for an online survey that will help steer municipal decisions toward certain outside infrastructure development such as walkways, bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

The Active Transporation Plan survey asks participants to drag and drop up to three digital markers to identify stretches of roadways, which the city terms “connectors,” and label them from “high” to “low” priority. Another survey question asks the respondent’s comfort level (familiarity) with transportation infrastructure such as painted bicycle lanes, buffered bike lanes, and multi-use pathways. For those unsure of what these terms refer to, a photo will pop up as a visual cue.

“Your feedback will help us gain a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the implementation of an Active Transportation Plan for Trail,” the city states.

Background

The City of Trail is developing an Active Transportation Plan that will provide strategic direction for an active transportation network that is equitable and accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The objective is to facilitate active living within the city and to connect with the region.

The municipality received a $41,125 grant from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to support the development of a respective plan.

City staff have been working to develop the network during the project’s first two phases in consultation with WSP, a local engineering firm, and community stakeholders. Residents have assisted in this development by providing feedback during the city’s first public engagement survey that closed in February 2022.

In this second survey the city is asking for opinions on the prioritization of proposed walking and cycling projects.

“We looked to understand where gaps in the current infrastructure or improvements to existing facilities could be made. With the data collected, we could refine the network based on these comments,” the city explains. “We are now asking for the community’s input on prioritizing sections of the network to assist the development of the final phase of our plan; project development.”

