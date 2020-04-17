(Photo by Neil Soni on Unsplash)

Heads up after 2 Trail men targeted in scams

Two recent reports of scams prompt advisory from Greater Trail detachment

Scams are alive and well in this time of pandemic, so stay vigilant advise the Trail police.

This warning follows two recent reports of attempted fraud, one by phone and the other, a disturbing case via the internet,

The first incident was called into the Greater Trail detachment the morning of April 10.

A Trail man, 33, reported he was the victim of a telephone fraud.

He was contacted by someone posing as an employee of the Employment Insurance who requested his personal information during the phone call.

The male supplied some of his personal information to the suspect before realizing it was a scam.

“The RCMP warn the public to avoid providing any personal information over the phone to anyone for any reason without verifying if it is a legitimate call,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich warns.

“Most agencies and companies have guidelines on their websites that outline how or if they conduct business and collect information over the phone and electronically.”

The second case was reported to the Trail detachment the morning of April 11.

Police were contacted by a 28-year-old male who alerted them that he had received an “phishing” email from an unknown suspect.

The sender stated that lewd pictures of the man would be released if he did not send the suspect $1900 electronically.

He did not send any money electronically and was advised by RCMP to ignore and delete the email.

Police advise the public to check in with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

This agency collects information on fraud and identity theft.

They can provide information on past and current scams affecting Canadians.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPolice

