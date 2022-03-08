Heads up; rock removal underway in East Trail

Two large rocks rolled down the mountain near Gyro Park in January

The city is giving commuters the heads up that today and Wednesday, municipal crews — in cooperation with the regional emergency operations centre — will be removing two large rocks that came down near Gyro Park in January.

Crews will be on-site at Charles Lakes Drive and the Gyro Park parking lot.

The city asks the public to follow all traffic control persons or signage.

There will be increased truck traffic in the area.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional District