A big tree saved from this big rock from coming down on road on the Sunningdale side of the Gyro Park parking lot. Photo: Ron Wilson

A big tree saved from this big rock from coming down on road on the Sunningdale side of the Gyro Park parking lot. Photo: Ron Wilson

Heads up; rock removal underway in East Trail

Two large rocks rolled down the mountain near Gyro Park in January

The city is giving commuters the heads up that today and Wednesday, municipal crews — in cooperation with the regional emergency operations centre — will be removing two large rocks that came down near Gyro Park in January.

Crews will be on-site at Charles Lakes Drive and the Gyro Park parking lot.

The city asks the public to follow all traffic control persons or signage.

There will be increased truck traffic in the area.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional District

Previous story
B.C. commits to reach last 115,000 remote households with internet
Next story
Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders

Just Posted

Pastor Shaun Romano has been on eight missions to Ukraine since 2006. He, along with Gateway Christian Life Centre parishioner Chris Reid, of Trail, are part of a four-person Canadian team leaving for Poland next week to help Ukrainians displaced by war. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail pastor, parishioner join humanitarian mission for Ukraine

The annual debate finals for secondary students across British Columbia were held virtually at the end of February. Photo: Unsplash
Kootenay Columbia students debate for Law Foundation Cup

Doukhobor leader J.J. Verigin spoke to the crowd at the Mir Centre for Peace on March 6. Photo: Jennifer Small
Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict

Gerick Sports defeated Rossland Collision in a semifinal shootout to advance to Trail Commercial Hockey League final against Re/Max. Game 1 goes Thursday at 7:15 p.m., with Game 2 on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. in the best-of-3 final at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Gerick faces off against Re/Max in TCHL finals