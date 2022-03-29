Heads up Trail: Watch for city workers and street sweepers

A sure sign of spring in Trail is the sighting of the city’s street sweeper brushing and flushing winter soil and debris from municipal roadways.

This week public works will be focusing on the main artery through Trail, which is Bailey and Victoria Streets, as well as the West Trail approach on Highway 22, Bingay Road and Rossland Avenue.

Public works reminds drivers to follow all traffic control measures and watch for crews and equipment.

For more information call public works at 250.364.0840 or email: publicworks@trail.ca.

