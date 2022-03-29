City worker Petri Rantanen reminds motorists to take it slow for street sweepers as the spring cleaning continues on Trail city streets.

Heads up Trail: Watch for city workers and street sweepers

A sure sign of spring in Trail is the sighting of the city’s street sweeper brushing and flushing winter soil and debris from municipal roadways.

This week public works will be focusing on the main artery through Trail, which is Bailey and Victoria Streets, as well as the West Trail approach on Highway 22, Bingay Road and Rossland Avenue.

Public works reminds drivers to follow all traffic control measures and watch for crews and equipment.

For more information call public works at 250.364.0840 or email: publicworks@trail.ca.

Read more: #City of Trail stories

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailinfrastructurespringTraffic

Previous story
Federal Liberals set to deliver budget on April 7, Freeland tells House of Commons

Just Posted

City worker Petri Rantanen reminds motorists to take it slow for street sweepers as the spring cleaning continues on Trail city streets. Photo: Jim Bailey
Heads up Trail: Watch for city workers and street sweepers

Visit the market’s Facebook page for more information. Photo: @TrailsincrEDIBLFarmersMarket
Council gives support to nutrition program at Trail market

Photo: Submitted
Trail Kiwanis donates to Special Olympics BC

Nakusp is hiring a dedicated coordinator to promote FireSmart principles, activities and provide wildfire-related information. Photo: Submitted
Trust, Province of BC, fund projects ahead of fire season