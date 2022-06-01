The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

The Heart Research Institute says that every seven minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. Photo submitted

Heart and stroke awareness month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise funds and awareness throughout June

Every year, more than 89,000 Canadians suffer a stroke and 878,000 are living with stroke symptoms.

But thanks to efforts across the country over the last 30 years, Canadians are far more likely to survive a stroke than they were in the past. That research has been led by the Heart & Stroke Foundation, which has contributed $1.6 billion in funding for treatment since 1952.

“The progress we have seen in stroke care is monumental,” says Heart & Stroke director of health systems, Patrice Lindsay. “Just over thirty years ago when someone experienced a stroke, there was almost nothing that could be done for them. This has completely changed, today there is so much that can be done to treat stroke and support recovery.”

Despite the advancements in treatment, the number of Canadians who suffer from strokes is on the rise. The Heart & Stroke Foundation attributes the rise to an aging population and an increase in stroke among young people — likely due to an increase in health factors like unhealthy diets, high blood pressure and lack of physical activity.

June is heart and stroke awareness month. The Heart & Stroke Foundation will be campaigning to raise awareness around the causes and warning signs of stroke. The Foundation will also be fundraising and holding events across Canada throughout the month.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthHeart & Stroke

Previous story
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
Next story
Impaired driver crashes through front of Sparwood supermarket

Just Posted

The City of Nelson’s climate resilience planner says new research at the city is creating a buzz in other towns. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson publishes unique guide on low-carbon building materials

Decisions for May 25 Trail city council.
New sign for Gulch park, new HVAC for Trail arena

A wildland fire in Oasis. With no hydrants in the vicinity of a Tuesday afternoon wildland fire in Oasis, regional firefighters had to use a water tender to shuttle water from the closest hydrant to their engines on scene. Photo: Submitted
Crew of 11 attend wildfire near Oasis Tuesday afternoon

A Trail man reported to police that he sent a nude photograph to another social media account, then received a message to transfer $400 electronically or the photo would be posted to the public on the internet. Photo: Unsplash
Nude photo prompts online extortion case for the Trail RCMP