(File photo)

Heat record broken in Trail as B.C. heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

It’s been a long time coming but B.C. is finally heating up after all this summer as two regions set heat records on Tuesday.

Castlegar hit 36.8 C, beating a 1997 record of 36 C while Trail hit 38.3 C, beating a 37.2 C record set in 1945.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and the inland areas of the north and central coast.

The Fraser Canyon is expected to hit 36 C on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off slightly on Friday.

The inland north and central coasts are forecast to be slightly cooler at just under 30 C in the coming days.

Much of the southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Nicola, Thompson and Kootenay-Boundary regions are also set to heat up into the mid 30 Cs.

However, they aren’t expected to hit Environment Canada’s heat warning criteria of max temperatures greater than 35 C and overnight lows greater than 18 C for two or more consecutive days.

The Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island is forecast to hit the mid-20s in the coming days before cooling off with some showers over the weekend.

With the hot weather in effect, experts across B.C. are warning people about the dangers that hot weather may bring.

People are advised to drink more water than normal, stay in the shade and schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

The Lifesaving Society is reminding people taking a dip to cool off to be careful and know the water they’ll be swimming or boating in.

READ MORE: ‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

In the Okanagan, heat has lead to several wildfires growing rapidly in the region.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now estimated 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

