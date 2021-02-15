The Rossland Heritage Commission is celebrating its history and rallying Rosslanders to share their favourite heritage elements, like skiing pioneer Olaus Jeldness, during Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Rossland Heritage Commission is celebrating its history and rallying Rosslanders to share their favourite heritage elements, like skiing pioneer Olaus Jeldness, during Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21. Photo: Jim Bailey

Heritage Week: Win a piece of Rossland heritage

The theme for the City of Rossland’s Heritage Week this year is: “Where do you find heritage?”

The Rossland Heritage Commission is inviting residents to share their experiences with the past – and potentially win a prize.

In celebration of Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21, the Heritage Commission is giving away a copy of “Chicanery, Civility and Celebration: Tales of Early Rossland” by Ron Shearer. The book is a vivid depiction of Rossland’s early days from 1893-1920, its colourful characters, unlikely incidents, and unique institutions.

“Rosslanders are fortunate to have daily encounters with the city’s rich history,” wrote Heritage Commission Director Karlie Shaughnessy in a release. “Some of these historic elements, such as heritage buildings are a daily reminder of our city’s unique past.

“However, there is also an underlying tapestry of the natural environment and human stories and experiences that have formed and shaped this community into the present.”

The theme for Heritage Week this year is: “Where do you find heritage?”

Rosslanders are encouraged to go online and share their favourite heritage element in Rossland – it can be a building, a family story, an experience at the Winter Carnival, a Rossland landmark or a connection to the land and the surrounding wilderness.

In addition, the Rossland Museum is marking the event by conducting a scavenger hunt testing local’s knowledge of their favourite heritage sites. Visit rosslandmuseum.com or their facebook page and find hints to enter the hunt and a chance to win more prizes. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 20.

The Heritage Commission works to preserve and celebrate Rossland’s rich local history and to identify potential heritage sites and elements. The commission maintains a full heritage register that captures all the buildings and sites that have played a significant role in the Golden City’s history.

A selection of the commission’s recent projects include publishing historical books of Rossland. Most recently, the commission republished “The First History of Rossland,” a fascinating book written by Harold Kingsman in 1897.

In addition, the commission is asking residents for future publication ideas. To view all historical publications visit heritagerossland.com/publications.

Go to Heritage Rossland on Facebook for information on how to win a copy of the book and how to submit your ideas, and visit www.heritagerossland.com to learn more about Rossland’s unique history.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Miner’s Hall represents one of many heritage buildings in Rossland. Rossland Heritage Commission is honouring Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21, by asking residents: Where do you find Heritage? Photo: Jim Bailey

Miner’s Hall represents one of many heritage buildings in Rossland. Rossland Heritage Commission is honouring Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21, by asking residents: Where do you find Heritage? Photo: Jim Bailey

Previous story
Kitchen fire sends one to Trail hospital

Just Posted

The Rossland Heritage Commission is celebrating its history and rallying Rosslanders to share their favourite heritage elements, like skiing pioneer Olaus Jeldness, during Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21. Photo: Jim Bailey
Heritage Week: Win a piece of Rossland heritage

The theme for the City of Rossland’s Heritage Week this year is: “Where do you find heritage?”

Photo: Trail Times
Kitchen fire sends one to Trail hospital

Kootenay Boundary fire department reports 2 people were treated for smoke inhalation

A few years ago, city parking metres were vandalized to the tune of $16,000. Another four were damaged earlier this month. Photo: Trail Times
Trail RCMP report vandalism, impaired driver and more

Briefs from the Greater Trail police

Reverends Gavin and Meridyth Robertson of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail have taken worship service on-line until further notice. Photo: Trail Times
Love Your Neighbour

A message from Rev Meridyth Robertson of First Presbyterian Trail

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Most Read