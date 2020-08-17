Highway 3 closed between Salmo and Creston due to vehicle fire

It’s not known when the portion of highway could reopen

Highway 3 is currently closed in both directions between Salmo and Creston due to a vehicle fire, according to a social media post by highway maintenance contractor YRB.

The incident occurred near the Maryland Creek and Placer Creek Forest Service Roads and no time has been given for when the portion of highway could reopen.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Motorists are encouraged to check DriveBC for highway updates.

More to come.

