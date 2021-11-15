Travel is not recommended along Highway 93 right now due to heavy snowfall continuing throughout the day. Photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 14. (Michele Lapointe photo)

UPDATE: Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park closed; travel not recommended

DriveBC says that up to 50cm of snow could fall in Kootenay National Park

Highway 93, which connects Radium to the Alberta/B.C. border, is closed between Stanley St. in Radium and Marble Canyon Campground, which spans almost 90 km through Kootenay National Park.

Northbound traffic has resumed, with a travel advisory in place due to winter driving conditions.

Significant closures to the highway have been in effect since Sunday, Nov. 14, according to Alberta RCMP and DriveBC.

Alberta RCMP has advised that they have responded to at least one multi-vehicle collision just west of Banff on Highway 93 on Sunday, creating a block and making the highway impassable at about 9:30 p.m. MST. As of Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., the highway was still closed due to a road obstruction on the B.C. side of the border.

DriveBC is reporting heavy snowfall as a reason for the closure as well.

Winter driving conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for East Columbia and the Golden area, with up to 10cm of snow continuing to fall through Monday afternoon.

Up to 50cm could fall along Highway 93, according to DriveBC.

Drive with caution, prepare for changing conditions and consider alternative travel plans.

B.C. Highway patrol says that now is not the time to travel as the nasty weather continues across the province.

There is no detour available, as Highway 93 is already part of the active detour from Highway 1, which is closed due to construction just east of Golden.

Sgt. Dean Purcka with the Banff RCMP says that there is no ETA for re-opening of the highway, and says that there is a backlog on the Trans-Canada close to Banff of people looking to get to B.C and Highway 93, which is causing delays for emergency vehicles and snowplows to get through.

Sgt. Purcka asks travellers to stay home so that emergency vehicles and snow clearing efforts can navigate safely.

Currently, Sgt. Purcka says he’s heard reports that it’s taking 12-16 hours to travel from Banff to Radium, a journey that would typically take approximately an hour.

