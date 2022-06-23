Hot days called for Trail this weekend

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase.

A heat advisory is in effect for the West Kootenay. Photo: Unsplash

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert early Wednesday warning of a streak of heat in the coming days.

Daytime highs rising to 35 C are expected throughout the region with overnight lows down to 15 C.

“The B.C. interior will experience its first stretch of warmer than average temperatures beginning this weekend,” the statement notes. “On Saturday, temperatures will reach into the upper 20’s. For the remainder of the weekend and early next week, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 30’s.”

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase.

Warmer temperatures will also lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

Read more: #Local News



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailGraduation 2022heat warningKootenaysWeather