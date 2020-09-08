Human-caused fire starts near Castlegar, Talbott Creek fire grows to 539 hectares

The fire near Castlegar was discovered on Sept. 7

A suspected human-caused fire has started approximately 10 kilometres northwest of Castlegar, according to information provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.01 hectare fire is burning in the Glade Creek area and was discovered by the public on Sept. 7. The fire is being held and no structures are under threat at this time.

In the Slocan Valley, the Talbott Creek fire burning 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 also grew to 539 hectares over the weekend.

Southeast Fire Centre fire information officer Kim Wright said structural protection units were recently put in place along portions of the fire as a precautionary measure.

“We saw wind gusts of up to 60 km/hour in the region between Sunday night and Monday afternoon. Because it was forecasted, they put them in place just in case they were going to need them,” said Wright.

“All of the fire guards held and as of now they haven’t had to be utilized.”

While the fire has been growing on its northeastern flank in McFayden Creek, it hasn’t been moving towards any structures.

Crews will continue to suppress the fire with water buckets from helicopters and by reinforcing existing containment lines.

Even though an area restriction has also been lifted around the fire, the Tedesco Forest Service Road remains closed to traffic. The Little Slocan Main FSR remains open to traffic at this time.

Wright also asks motorists to not stop and take pictures of the fire along Highway 6 or the Slocan River Road, especially since its created safety hazards for traffic.

Up to 132 firefighters, eight helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment have recently been used to fight the fire.

The Doctor Creek Wildfire in the East Kootenay has since grown to 7,937 hectares.

