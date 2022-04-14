ICBC urges road trippers to be cautious this Easter long weekend

In the southern interior, the insurer reports an average of 62 people are injured in 330 crashes every year over the Easter long weekend. Image: ICBC.com

Every Easter long weekend, an average of three people are killed and 610 injured in 2,400 crashes throughout B.C., advises the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC). In the southern interior, the insurer reports an average of 62 people are injured in 330 crashes every year over the Easter long weekend.

That’s why ICBC is asking drivers to follow some safety tips and help create safer roads across the province.

“Even though spring is upon us, unpredictable weather at this time of year means road conditions can still be challenging and there may be more traffic on our roads over the upcoming Easter long weekend,” ICBC stated in an April 12 release. “ICBC is asking drivers to use caution if they’ll be travelling for a getaway or to visit family and friends this long weekend.”

ICBC commuting tips

Get some rest: Make sure you’re well rested before heading out on a long drive. Take breaks or switch drivers every two hours to avoid fatigue.

Check your vehicle: If this is your first long drive of the year, remember to check your engine oil, washer fluid, lights and inspect your vehicle tires, including the spare, to make sure they’re in good condition and properly inflated.

Be prepared: Plan your route and visit drivebc.ca to check road and weather conditions before starting your trip. Be realistic about travel times over the long weekend and expect delays. Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you get stuck or stranded.

Slow down in bad weather: Increase your following distance to four seconds in bad weather conditions or on uneven or slippery roads. Avoid driving through flooded or washed out roads.

Watch out: Warmer weather b​rings more moto​rcyclists on our roads. Police report that driver distraction, failing to yield the right of way and improper turning are the top contributing factors for vehicle collisions involving motorcycles. Drivers can do their part by scanning intersections carefully and taking an extra moment to look for motorcycles when turning left. Stay alert and avoid distractions that take your mind off driving or your eyes off the road. Allow at least three or four seconds of following distance when behind a motorcycle and plenty of lane space when you pass.

Watch for signs of wildlife: Animals may be feeding on plants near the roadside this spring. Be very alert at dusk and dawn because that’s when animals are most likely to be on the road. Slow down when you see road signs indicating wildlife may be present or when you see wildlife on or near a highway so you have time to react if an animal crosses your path.

Read more: #LocalNews

Read more: #CityofTrail stories



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashICBCKootenays