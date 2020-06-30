Important FortisBC Advisory

FortisBC warns residents to be on the lookout for fraudsters posing as Fortis workers

Your safety is our priority. We’re aware that scammers and fraudsters are taking advantage of the COVID-19 public health emergency and may threaten to disconnect your utility service.

Ways that these criminals may contact you include phone calls, texts, phishing emails, contacting you via social media or door to door visits.

Please note: FortisBC has suspended all service disconnections for any financial reasons.

If you are contacted and threatened with a disconnection please contact us.

We’ve also stopped all planned work that would require an employee to enter a customer’s home, unless there’s an emergency.

Fraudsters, scammers or companies using high-pressure tactics will sometimes contact you by pretending to be an employee or representative of FortisBC.

From suspicious phone calls, texts and phishing emails to social media posts, or even people knocking on your door, we want you to be aware of the types of fraud or scams out there and what you can do to protect yourself and your personal information.

If you receive a suspicious visit, email or sales call, contact us immediately or email fraudprevention@fortisbc.com.

