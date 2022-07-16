Information on 2022 B.C. General Local Election

Municipalities across the province have released information on the local government election coming up this fall.

General Voting Day for the 2022 General Local Election is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

More details about where to vote, voter eligibility, and what voters can expect on voting day will be available as the election draws near.

To be elected in the City of Trail and City of Rossland (in each municipality) are: one mayor and six councillors.

To be elected in each of the villages of Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale are: one mayor and four councillors.

Within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary are seats for five unincorporated electoral areas: Area A, Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory, Area C/Christina Lake, Area D/Rural Grand Forks and Area E/West Boundary.

Also up for grabs are trustee seats for the board of School District No. 20: Trail (2); Rossland (1); Fruitvale/Montrose/Area A (1); Warfield/Area B (1).

Who is eligible to run for office?

You are qualified to be nominated, elected and to hold office as a member of local government if you meet the following criteria: Canadian citizen; 18 years of age or older on election day; resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before the day nomination papers are filed; and have not been disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in B.C. or from being nominated for, being elected to, or holding office, or been otherwise disqualified by law.

You do not have to live in the jurisdiction in which you are running for office.

Candidate information

The Province of British Columbia has released the 2022 General Local Election education materials including webpages, videos, guides and brochures. Find this information at www.gov.bc.ca/localelections.

Potential candidates should familiarize themselves with campaign financing requirements. Information is available on the Elections BC website: https://elections.bc.ca.

Important dates

Pre-campaign period, July 18 to Sept. 16, 2022.

In Trail, nomination packages will be available for pick at city hall on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Individuals requesting a nomination package must obtain the information from the CEO (Chief Election Officer) or designate. In Trail, the CEO is Sandy Lucchini.

Nominations can be handed in to the Chief Election Officer beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Potential candidates for Trail council are reminded that in order to run as a candidate, you must be nominated by two people who are qualified to vote either as resident or non-resident property elector in the City of Trail.

The campaign period runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCity of TrailRossland