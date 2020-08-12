On Aug. 11, IH reported two additional cases of COVID-19. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

Interior Health reports two more COVID-19 cases

IH: One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

Interior Health (IH) released the latest COVID-19 numbers late Tuesday, specific to its region.

Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH on Aug. 11, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 393 since the start of the pandemic.

As well, 14 cases are currently active and in isolation.

One person is in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

Within IH, there are 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26. Twelve are active and in isolation.

There have been 13 cases reported in Kootenay Boundary since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Kootenay Boundary, which has a population of about 77,000, includes Castlegar, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Rock Creek, Rossland, Salmo, Trail, Winlaw, and all other smaller and rural communities in the area.


Read more: Latest on coronavirus

Read more: Teachers get two extra days to prepare for back-to-school

BC HealthCoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional District

