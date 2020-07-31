Black Press Media file photo.

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

  • Jul. 31, 2020 3:48 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

It appears resources are being shuffled locally to increase contact tracing, amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Interior Health is deferring immunizations in Kamloops, due to the pandemic.

This week, residents scheduled for vaccinations with public health had their appointments indefinitely postponed and were put on a wait list until further notice, directed to pharmacies in the event immunizations are required imminently.

In a statement, Interior Health told KTW some general immunizations in Kamloops have been temporarily deferred in order to allow public health staff to support increased contact tracing efforts.

It comes as COVID-19 case counts rise in British Columbia due partly to infection clusters in the Interior Health region, specifically linked to the Kelowna area.

A case was also recently reported in Sun Peaks near Kamloops.

The IH statement noted the cancelled immunization appointments do not include infants nor vulnerable populations, but rather general immunizations in the area.

The immunizations are expected to resume in the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

Coronavirus

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

