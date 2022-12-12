(Interior Health/Twitter)

(Interior Health/Twitter)

Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

Anti-parasitic drug falsely claimed to treat COVID-19

Despite British Columbia mostly being out of the woods in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, false information continues to be spread.

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin have recently been circulating in the mail.

Capsules of the anti-parasitic drug are being sold, which Interior Health says “can cause serious health problems” and is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

One commentor on Reddit claimed to be a Canada Post carrier, and said that the leaflets were pulled from circulation within a day.

“Why they got approved in the first place is beyond me, but a number of my coworkers were also questioning why they were getting sent out with us in the first place.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

READ MORE: Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19HealthinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
No injuries as car erupts alongside B.C. home’s Christmas display
Next story
Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The City of Castlegar’s Facebook page is back.
City of Castlegar’s Facebook page back after sudden disappearance

Former Sr. Smoke Eaters Gerry Godfrey and Albert Holms attended last year’s Christmas dinner at the Trail Memorial Centre, the first since before COVID. Holms dug deep into his closet so he could don his Trail-Rossland ‘61 Junior A provincial championship jacket that still fits after 60 years. Photo: Jim Bailey
Sr. Smoke Eaters’ annual Christmas dinner postponed this year

BC Hydro is encouraging Trail residents to conserve energy by keeping their holiday lighting displays modest but fun this Christmas, much like this festive Santa family’s Sunningdale home. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mega lighting displays costly over holidays