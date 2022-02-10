KAR, RCR offering $100K reward for information leading to arrest in resort arson investigation

Reward has been in development since fire deemed arson in January

Working with the local RCMP detachment, Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) have announced a $100,000 reward to anyone who offers information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the Dec. 18 arson that destroyed the Resort’s Northstar chairlift control building.

Information must be provided directly to the RCMP, rather than to the KAR or RCR. The RCMP contact number is 250-427-4811.

You can also get more information about the terms and conditions of the reward by contacting reward@skikimberley.com

Information may also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or a tip can be submitted online at www.solvecrime.ca

The fire was first announced on Dec. 19, the day after the resort opened for the season. The RCMP investigated the fire as suspicious and in January, they confirmed they believe it to be the result of arson.

KAR and RCR have been working with the RCMP on this significant reward since the fire was deemed arson.

“KAR/RCR appreciates the RCMP’s efforts in this investigation and are assisting and supporting them in any way we can, including offering this $100,000 reward,” the Resort said in a release.

Due to supply chain issues the lift will be down for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

