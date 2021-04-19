Kaslo school’s class isolated due to possible COVID-19 exposure

A class at J.V. Humphries School is home for the week

A class is in isolation after a potential exposure at J.V. Humphries School in Kaslo. Photo: School District 8

Another School District 8 school has had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

A class at Kaslo’s J.V. Humphries School has been isolated until Friday due to an exposure from the community that occurred April 6 to 9, according to the district.

Those dates are the same as the exposure that occurred at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary, but superintendent Christine Perkins said there’s been no indication from Interior Health suggesting the two are linked.

“I know parents are anxious and honest to god my heart goes out to everyone right now. It’s a tense time,” she said.

“But the one thing I can say is our schools are safe. We’ve been in touch with WorkSafeBC and Interior Health and so far everything has been deemed completely safe.”

READ MORE: Class at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health offered COVID-19 vaccinations in Kaslo on April 13 and 14 to anyone 18 years of age and older.

Perkins said not all teachers in the district have been vaccinated. Unless teachers are in communities such as Kaslo or Salmo, which had its first vaccine rollouts Monday, she said they are being told to register for the age-based program.

In Nelson meanwhile, three businesses have notified the public about positive tests.

One staff member at Adventure Hotel, one at Hume Hotel’s Aura Spa and Salon, and two at Western Auto Wreckers tested positive. Each business said the infections were limited to those numbers and did not include interactions with the public.

READ MORE: Highest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in 2021 for Nelson

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus