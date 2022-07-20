Canadian and U.S. responders resuscitated a man near Sidney on July 15 after a couple found him unresponsive in the water. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Canadian and U.S. responders resuscitated a man near Sidney on July 15 after a couple found him unresponsive in the water. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Kayakers pull unresponsive man from B.C. waters before responders revive him

Man was face down in the waters off Greater Victoria when paddling couple found him

Two kayakers pulled an unresponsive man from the waters off southern Vancouver Island last week before responders from both sides of the border were able to revive him.

The couple was kayaking near Sidney’s Tsehum Harbour on July 15 when they saw a small vessel circling without an operator, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said on Wednesday. They quickly found a man face down in the water.

The local paddlers got the man out of the water, brought him to shore and had a nearby sailboat radio for help. Canadian first responders and Parks Canada staff, along with United States Coast Guard members, gave the man CPR on the shore and were able to resuscitate him. The man is currently in stable condition, police added.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media liaison with the Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP, thanked all who were involved in the rescue.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of all involved this man likely would not have survived.”

The incident is a good example of the importance of wearing and having access to personal flotation devices while out on the water, Sanchez added.

READ: Uptown crash flips car, shuts Saanich intersection

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Kootenay Rockies Tourism and Selkirk College research cannabis tourism opportunities in the region
Next story
Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack

Just Posted

Area of space where the deep field image was taken is as small as a grain of sand held at arm’s length. This cluster is 4.6 billion light-years away.
James Webb Space Telescope, a remarkable ringside seat to universe

Drive Smart columnist Tim Schewe.
DriveSmart: Forced Tailgating

RDKB General Manager of the environment, Janine Dougall, explains to Rossland council the pros and cons of each of the critter and bear resistant bins for the Green Bin Curbside Collection program. Photo: Jim Bailey
RDKB brings green bin question to bear at Rossland council

Canada was moving towards the metric system in the 1970s, but today rulers will still show both inches and centimetres. Photo: John Arendt
COLUMN: Metric measurements include some odd sizes