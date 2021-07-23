Kootenay Boundary introduces new tools for chronic pain patients and health-care providers

Persistent pain has a profound impact on well-being and quality of life

Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice announced that it has launched a new set of tools to support patients living with chronic pain.

Patients and their health-care providers can now easily access information on referrals, services, education, self-management support, and more.

These have been developed as part of the Kootenay Boundary Shared Care Chronic Pain Project, with the input and guidance of local physicians, allied health care practitioners, and patient partners living with chronic pain.

“Chronic pain is a complex entity that affects the body, mind, and soul,” shares Dr. Rodica Janz, local GP specializing in pain management and project co-lead. “Whether living with back pain, a chronic condition like arthritis, an illness like fibromyalgia, or adjusting after a traumatic injury, persistent pain has a profound impact on well-being and quality of life.”

One in five British Columbians lives with chronic pain. Though it is a common condition, the reality of coping with pain on a day-to-day basis can feel both overwhelming and isolating.

“It’s so important that those living with pain are heard and validated in their experiences,” shares Lorraine Saliken Walton, Patient Voices Network representative and steering committee member. “Feeling understood and supported makes such a tremendous difference for patients who are navigating complex conditions like chronic pain.

“I’m delighted that both patient and health care practitioner input has informed the creation of these new resources all along the way.”

In addition to patient and health-care provider involvement at the steering committee level, the project also gathered region-wide survey input in May from more than 245 patients and 40 practitioners to help inform the work.

Promoting a patient-centered team-based care approach is a core focus.

Dr. Sri Kollipara, regional medicine specialist and project co-lead says, “multiple factors – physical, psychological, and environmental – contribute to chronic pain. The most effective approach for long-term pain management is a multidisciplinary care approach that includes a combination of evidence-based treatments and patient self-management.”

Jan Summersides, registered physiotherapist and steering committee member adds, “one-stop access to the most current resources and referral information meets an important need for local clinicians and patients alike. It’s so beneficial in supporting the delivery of coordinated care in our rural communities.”

The new materials are delivered in an easy-to-navigate online format to connect patients and practitioners to resources and a region-wide listing of health care providers with knowledge and expertise in pain management.

“We know that the best care happens when the team surrounding the patient is working together,” says Dr. Janz. “We hope that patients and health care providers will find these new tools valuable in building skills, confidence, and stronger connections in managing chronic pain together in Kootenay Boundary.”